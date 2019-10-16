Wenatchee
Join Wenatchee Valley Baptist for a free harvest party
Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church will host a free Harvest Party at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 650 Crawford Ave.
Activities will include games, prizes, a story barn, face painting, carnival booths, crafts and more.
Hot dogs, refreshments and candy will be available.
Door prizes will be included throughout the evening as well as a cake walk with home-baked prizes.
Entry is through the church's back parking lot. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Costumes are welcome.
For more information, call 663-4868 or visit wvbaptist.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run every Friday in the Family, Faith section. Submissions should be sent at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; or emailed to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.