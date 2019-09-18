Wenatchee
Local artist holds silent auction for UMCOR
For the month of September, Two Rivers Gallery is conducting a silent auction as a fundraiser for the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).
The auction piece is a watercolor painting of a child held behind a chain-link enclosure by artist Dan McConnell of Cashmere.
Donations will go to support UMCOR US Disaster Response and Recovery Advance No. 901670 which responds to natural or civil disasters.
The funds will help a United Methodist-operated Mexican Border Ministry Network in assisting to provide relief, legal counsel, advocacy for immigrants, who have been processed and released without these resources, to appear at a later date.
The painting and silent auction can be found in the Two Rivers Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St.
For more information on UMCOR, visit umcmission.org/umcor.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
