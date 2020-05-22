NCW
LDS church distributes free produce in June
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is partnering with Chelan Fresh to distribute free potatoes, apples and onions to multiple locations from 9 a.m. to noon on May 23, June 6 and June 20.
Chelan Fresh is unable to sell its produce during the COVID-19 shutdown and is donating it free of charge.
Distribution will include nine-pound bags of apples, eight-pound bags of potatoes and three-pound bags of onions.
Distribution will take place at the following LDS locations:
1621 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee
667 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee
10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth
195 W. Manson Highway, Chelan
417 S. 4th St., Brewster
For more information, contact Cyndi Bird at 264-3412.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
