Welsh hymn is March ‘sing and share’
The March virtual “sing and share” for Sage Hills Church is “Here is Love,” a hymn identified with the historic Wales Revival in the early 1900s.
The story and links for the hymn are available at jeannezornes.blogspot.com.
The monthly lay-led service will return to in-person participation when permitted by health authorities. For more information, contact Sandra Briggs at 663-0364.
