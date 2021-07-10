Omak
1980s reunion planned for Bethel Christian Academy
A reunion of students, teachers and parents who participated in Bethel Christian Academy during 1981-89 are invited to a reunion planned for the weekend of July 16-18.
Several meeting places and events are planned, including:
Friday: Bowling lanes rented from 7 p.m. at Omak Valley Lanes, Riverside Drive.
Saturday: Potluck lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Conconully Park. A program from 6 to 8 p.m. at Omak Community Presbyterian Church will feature a video of past experiences.
Sunday: A no-host breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Red Rooster in downtown Omak.
For more information, call Kathleen Christensen at (509) 422-4660.
— World staff
