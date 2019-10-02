Wenatchee
Church invites public to receive blessings for beloved pets
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be holding their annual “Blessing of the Animals” for pets Sunday before the 8 and 10 a.m. services at the church, 428 King St.
The church invites the public and pets to attend. Animals must be leashed, held securely in arms or in carriers.
Coffee will be served an hour after the 10 a.m. service. Guests are encouraged to stay and attend services.
For more information, contact 662-5635
Entiat
Community invited to Fall Family Festival Oct. 19
The Entiat Friends Church will be sponsoring the Community Fall Family Festival noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 19., 2848 Entiat River Road.
The community is invited to attend the event, which will have free admission, activities and food.
Activities will include a basketball shoot, petting zoo, bingo with prizes and more.
Food items include BBQ hot dogs and burgers, homemade apple pie, hot drinks and more.
For more information, contact 784-1342
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
