Wenatchee
'Story of Icons' to be presented at Three Hierarchs Oct. 6
Award-winning author and speaker Frederica Mathewes-Green will speak at Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church, 1915 N. Western Ave. 4 p.m. Oct. 6
Mathewes-Green will speak on "The Story of Icons: The Visual Arts of the Early Christians" and will discuss the story of Christian iconography, from the catacombs of the 2nd century onward. The free event is open to the public.
Frederica’s books have been published by Harper-Collins, Thomas Nelson, and Ancient Faith Publishing and include "The Open Door: Entering the Sanctuary of Icons and Prayer" and "The Illumined Heart: The Ancient Christian Path of Transformation."
For more information contact 263-6441 or michaelmak@aol.com
East Wenatchee
community invited to Buddhist spiritual study
The HÜMÜH Buddhist Center will host a spiritual study group 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 1550 Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee.
Discussion topic will include the Wisdom Teaching, “Unity of Body and Mind.”
The study group is open to the public. Arrive 20 minutes early for meditation. Donations are accepted.
For more information, call (360)341-4997.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
