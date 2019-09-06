Dryden
The Craguns to bring dynamic gospel to Dryden
Expect to laugh, be challenged and leave encouraged from The Cragun concert featuring Jordan and Elena Cragun, Jordan’s father Ray Cragun and Jordan’s sister Savannah Cragun.
The family will share its musical talent during a free show at 7 p.m. Monday at Mid-Valley Baptist Church, 8345 Frontage Road.
Jordan Cragun, who has been singing professionally since 2008, previously performed with the Idaho-based quartet “Liberty.” Ray Cragun was a pastor for more than 25 years before joining the family group in 2013. Since then, they have toured coast-to-coast.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff
