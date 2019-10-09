Wenatchee
Be a saint and donate socks
During the month of October, The Way Connection Group at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church is coordinating its annual “Saints with Socks” charity event.
Donations of new socks are being accepted at Saddlerock EPC, 1400 S. Miller St., through Nov. 3.
Warm socks for adults and children will be collected in specially marked boxes at church entrances during morning business hours.
Donated socks will be delivered to registered local charities for proper distribution. Charity partners, and the clients they serve, include: Gospel House, men, women, children; Hospitality House, men; Salvation Army, men; and Women's Resource Center, homeless and needy women.
For more information, contact Sharon Ortiz at 662-8877 or sharonortiz5@gmail.com.
Catholic Daughters plan fall rummage sale
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will host a two-day fall rummage sale in Kuykendall Hall in St. Joseph's Church, 625 S. Elliott St.
The sale will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19. All proceeds will be for Christmas charity organizations.
For more information, contact Alice Goodwin at 548-3320.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
