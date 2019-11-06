Wenatchee
Three Hierarchs to hold holiday faire
Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church will hold a Christmas Holiday Faire from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at the church, 1915 N. Western Ave.
Items for purchase include new and vintage holiday gifts and trimmings, decor, ornaments and more. Baklava, international sweets and breads will also be available for sale.
For more information, call 393-9550.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
