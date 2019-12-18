Christmas Eve Service Round-up
- Sunnyslope Church, 3330 School St., Wenatchee
7 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight service. Program will include music, special readings, music and handbell choir. Everyone is welcome to this family oriented service. For more information contact Marian Gillin, 663-3381
- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 428 King St., Wenatchee
Here are the Christmas week service times:
8 and 10 a.m. Sunday
7:30 p.m., Christmas Eve, family service
10:30 a.m., Christmas Day service, no music
10 a.m., Dec. 29th, Carols and Lessons service
For more information contact 662-5635
- Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave, East Wenatchee
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Program will include candlelight, choir anthems and communion. All are welcome. For more information contact 884-8115
- Lake Chelan United Methodist Church, 206 N. Emerson Ave., Chelan
7 p.m., Christmas Eve, Celebrate the night before Christmas in a warm and loving place with others who are anticipating the birth of Jesus. For more information contact 682-2241
- Wenatchee First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service begins with a candlelight worship service for families with young children. 8 p.m. Jazz celebration candlelight service, presents traditional carols in a jazz style. 11 p.m. Communion candlelight service will feature traditional carols and the word in scripture. For more information, contact 663-1607
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run every Friday in the Family, Faith section. Submissions should be sent at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; Fax submissions to 661-6382 or email to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com one week prior.