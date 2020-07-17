Wenatchee
Sage Hills continues online 'Sing and Share"
The latest installment of Sage Hills Church's “Sing and Share” hymn service is now posted online.
The church has hosted the monthly hymn service for several year, switching to a virtual/online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inspirational story behind this month’s featured hymn, “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name,” can be found at jeannezornes.blogspot.com, along with YouTube listening suggestions.
For more information, contact Sandra Briggs at 663-0364.
— Marco Martinez, World features editor
