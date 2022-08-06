Dear Anna: I've been dating my girlfriend for almost five years. We just bought a house and have been seriously talking marriage either this year or next. I didn't expect this, but whenever we discuss how to do the wedding, it ends in an argument. My girlfriend wants an elopement-style wedding. She says it's because she sees weddings as a "look at us" type of event and doesn't want to be the center of attention or pay loads of money to prove our commitment. For me, I’ve always pictured my wedding day celebrating with great food, drinks and my best friends. My girlfriend was OK with all that until I mentioned who I'd invite (people from out of state and a few out of the country). She got upset that I'd want to invite so many people.
I'm 100% OK having a courthouse ceremony with an after-party in our backyard or small venue, but I can't imagine it without inviting my friends. I worry too that if I don't invite some of them, they'll be hurt. — Something Blue
Dear SB: Wedding planning is insanely stressful and expensive. I could barely even watch "27 Dresses" because Katherine Heigl looked like she was moments away from putting kerosene in her champagne flute. Plus, the average wedding costs between $28,000 to $34,000, which, as the Wall Street Journal points out, is more than “half the median annual income in U.S. households.” For one day of your life!
That said, both you and your partner’s concerns are totally legitimate, and it’s fantastic (and imperative) that you’re talking about them now. I imagine the reason your partner wants you to limit the headcount is not because she hates your Aunt Mildred, but because of the costs associated with a “bigger” wedding. So, you’ll want to agree on an estimated headcount early (and remember that, with COVID, along with people’s general flakiness, many of those you invite likely won’t come.) I would play around with a few wedding calculators to substantiate this, and figure out where your comfort zones overlap.
After you figure out headcount, you’ll want to sit down and really prioritize what you both want out of this day. It sounds, honestly, like you mostly agree, so it shouldn’t be too grueling. But to double-check, I want you each to make a spreadsheet with three columns that lists what the absolute “must-haves” are, the “I could live without this” options, and the “would rather voluntarily watch '27 Dresses' than have this” expenses. (Do an internet search for wedding checklists or budgets, if you want a more rigorous template.) Then see where your lists overlap. Once you’ve got a solid idea that you’ve whittled down, it’s time to start a budget.
I know — gross — but planning for big-ticket items (weddings, houses, Tibetan mastiffs) is far preferable in the long run to “winging it” and being in debt for the next several years of your life. Plus, a budget will give your partner some quantifiable data (Look at us in this column, being mathematicians!) and some reassurance that you’re not committing financial suicide on your special day. Also lots of wedding websites have free budget calculators that list common expenses, cost averages and more. The Knot is one.)
Once you have a budget, you’ll be better able to see just how much effing money you’ll be expected to spend (it’ll be a lot — the wedding industry is a racket!). You’ll also see where you can cut costs (a backyard wedding might be a great, cost-effective choice), and can make sure that both of your priorities are aligned. Then, you’ll want to look at your finances together to determine how much you would have to save each month to make your compromised yet excellent dream wedding happen.
It might not hurt to have an objective third party as you negotiate these things, whether that’s a therapist, wedding coordinator, financial adviser or a close, impartial friend. But having a plan and an idea of how to stick to it should go a long way in making sure both of your needs are taken care of.
And mazel tov, you crazy kids!
Anna Pulley is a syndicated Tribune Content Agency columnist answering reader questions about love, sex and dating. Send your questions via email (anonymity guaranteed) to redeyedating@gmail.com.
