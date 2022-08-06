Purchase Access

Dear Anna: I've been dating my girlfriend for almost five years. We just bought a house and have been seriously talking marriage either this year or next. I didn't expect this, but whenever we discuss how to do the wedding, it ends in an argument. My girlfriend wants an elopement-style wedding. She says it's because she sees weddings as a "look at us" type of event and doesn't want to be the center of attention or pay loads of money to prove our commitment. For me, I’ve always pictured my wedding day celebrating with great food, drinks and my best friends. My girlfriend was OK with all that until I mentioned who I'd invite (people from out of state and a few out of the country). She got upset that I'd want to invite so many people.

I'm 100% OK having a courthouse ceremony with an after-party in our backyard or small venue, but I can't imagine it without inviting my friends. I worry too that if I don't invite some of them, they'll be hurt. — Something Blue



©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

