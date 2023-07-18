Pest free pet health

External parasites – including fleas, ticks and mites found outdoors or on other animals – and internal parasites such as heartworms, roundworms, tapeworms, hookworms and whipworms can wreak havoc on your pet’s health and well-being. 

Naturally curious, many pets sniff and explore other animals and objects, unaware they may expose themselves to potentially harmful parasites and conditions. According to the Companion Animal Parasite Council, 1 in 100 dogs tested positive for heartworm in 2022, and more than 1 in 4 indoor cats were positive for heartworm infection.

