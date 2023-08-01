With more homeowners choosing to stay put rather than sell their homes, interior space renovations are on the rise, according to the 2023 U.S. Houzz & Home Study. One of the most common desires for homeowners is to create additional space by opening up rooms and changing the layout. Removing walls and partitions allows for better flow between rooms and creates a feeling of more space in smaller homes.

“We are finding homeowners are renovating for the long haul and want to create more living space; specifically, kitchens and baths are top projects,” said Andy Apter, president of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). “Some of the trends we are seeing include extra room for home offices to accommodate remote work and open kitchens where families can gather and entertain.”

