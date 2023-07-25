Dishwashing stock

Research from Procter & Gamble conducted in 2023 found that Americans think sustainable habits at home are too difficult, too expensive and sacrifice product performance.

Ninety percent of Americans want to live more sustainably, but only 11% consistently do. Why? Research from Procter & Gamble conducted in 2023 found that Americans think sustainable habits at home are too difficult (82%), too expensive (89%) and sacrifice product performance (73%).

Sustainable choices don’t have to be a burden though, especially if you know where to prioritize your efforts. For example, the highest environmental footprint of many everyday products, like laundry and dish detergents, comes from the water and energy needed to do the job, like when you wash your dishes in the sink or use your washing machine.



