After extreme weather events, it’s common to evaluate exterior home products and to feel a sense of urgency about replacing them if they’re not providing proper protection. One addition that homeowners should consider is a storm door, however, experts say it’s important not to rush the decision.
“Storm doors provide insulation, curb appeal, and weather protection for the entry door, but they are not one-size-fits-all,” says Brandon Morris, entry and storm door product manager at ProVia, a manufacturer that carries several brands of customizable aluminum storm doors. “Before making a purchase, first determine your needs and style preferences.”
To help homeowners make sense of their options, ProVia is offering this round-up of essential factors to consider:
Construction
To reap the maximum benefits a storm door can provide, take thickness and construction into consideration. Those offered by ProVia all feature an aluminum wall thickness 20% greater than industry standard, to provide greater protection to your entry door, along with stability and durability for long-term use. Most brands they carry also have multi-hollow construction, which translates to greater strength and security than standard storm doors.
Style
Storm doors are not always just functional. Certain manufacturers understand that they are a home element that can boost curb appeal, too. Decorative storm doors come with options like beveled glass, stained glass, and privacy glass, adding visual appeal, and a unique artistic statement where you least expect. Different colors and multiple options in hardware styles and finishes allow the storm door to blend in with your exterior design, whether that’s traditional and understated or ultramodern and eye-catching.
Glass
The type of glass you choose can maximize energy efficiency. Low emissivity (Low-E) glass doors, for example, have a thin, invisible coating that reduces infrared and ultraviolet light coming through the door glass. In winter, Low-E glass lets radiant heat pass through, but doesn’t allow it to come back out, for a cozier interior. And in summer, it helps keep heat out. Low-E glass also features UV protection that can prevent fading of items inside your home.
Storm doors with removable glass panels and retractable screens enable airflow and crucial ventilation between the storm and entry doors, while letting the design of the entryway shine.
Accessories
Accessories can create additional functionality for your storm door. Have a furry friend who needs regular outdoor access? Consider a doggie door so they can come and go as they please. Some manufacturers offer this option in multiple sizes to fit your pet’s needs. No streetside mailbox on your property? Add a mail slot to your storm door.
Other optional features, such as a piano hinge and bottom expander, and an easy release closer, can help your storm door operate more smoothly, while ensuring it’s custom-fit to eliminate drafts.
Like many home elements, there’s a lot to consider when selecting storm doors. By weighing your style preferences and security needs, and by determining what add-ons your household can benefit from, you can make a decision you won’t regret.
