Storm Doors

To reap the maximum benefits a storm door can provide, take thickness and construction into consideration. 

After extreme weather events, it’s common to evaluate exterior home products and to feel a sense of urgency about replacing them if they’re not providing proper protection. One addition that homeowners should consider is a storm door, however, experts say it’s important not to rush the decision.

“Storm doors provide insulation, curb appeal, and weather protection for the entry door, but they are not one-size-fits-all,” says Brandon Morris, entry and storm door product manager at ProVia, a manufacturer that carries several brands of customizable aluminum storm doors. “Before making a purchase, first determine your needs and style preferences.”



