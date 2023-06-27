dog stock

A recent poll commissioned by Selective Insurance found that in the past 12 months, dogs caused a majority of drivers to be distracted on U.S. roadways.

Summer road trip season is heating up. Whether your vacation plans include national parks, sandy beaches or major metropolises, you may be thinking of bringing the entire family along, even your four-legged companions.

While we love having them near, dogs aren’t always safe passengers. A recent poll commissioned by Selective Insurance, a leading home, auto and business insurance carrier, found that in the past 12 months, dogs caused a majority of drivers to be distracted on U.S. roadways.



