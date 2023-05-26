Pet Parent stock

Whether you are a first-time or veteran pet owner, being a pet parent can be expensive. From daily needs like food, treats and toys to medicines, the costs can add up.

Whether you are a first-time or veteran pet owner, being a pet parent can be expensive. From daily needs like food, treats and toys to medicines, the costs can add up.

To help stretch your budget, the experts at Dollar General are providing cost-friendly ways to provide for your pet: