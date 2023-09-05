How to create rain barrels for your garden

A tried-and-true gadget like a rain barrel allows for the collection of rainwater from a home's gutter system for later use.

Gardeners typically understand plenty of water, good ground and a steady stream of sunshine all play vital roles in the food production process.

However, on those hot, dry days when there isn't any rain in sight, harvesting rain and storing it may be a perfect solution. A tried-and-true gadget like a rain barrel allows for the collection of rainwater from a home's gutter system for later use.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?