Tidy Home stock

Home organizing is more than a trend; it’s a lifestyle. From streaming shows demonstrating how to color-code your pantry to magazines offering tips to unclutter quickly and even a litany of organization products, there’s an abundance of information in the world of home organization. Yet, despite all this great content, younger generations still struggle with staying organized. In fact, a recent survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Duck brand finds that nearly 75% of Gen Z and millennials, ages 16 to 42, need a better organizing system or routine at home.

Here’s what these generations struggle with the most: