From leaving on vacations and weekend getaways to heading out for a hike or to a sporting event, frequent in-and-out traffic in summer can leave our spaces a mess. While a deep clean can be reserved for fall, home organizing expert Abby Lawson of the popular Abby Organizes blog says there are quick ways to tidy up the home now.
Easy Entrance and Exit: A new survey by Duck brand finds 76% of people feel “overwhelmed” by their family members’ mess. To help control clutter near the entryway, install Duck brand EasyMounts Interior Drywall J Hooks to give items like beach bags, hats and umbrellas a designated spot. Lawson says she also likes to put a basket by the door, so her kids have a place to toss their shoes.
“Helping everyone adopt a routine when they come into the door encourages tidiness,” Lawson explains. “If you have little kids, move the hooks to their level, so hanging their bag becomes part of their routine.”
Medicine Cabinet Makeover: The outdoor season brings its fair share of challenges like sunburn, bug bites, bee stings and rashes. Stock a cabinet with must-have emergency supplies. Lay Solid Grip Shelf Liner with Clorox on the shelf, so surfaces stay clean and dry from leaking bottles and sticky spills. Lawson keeps these essentials on a shelf near her entryway, so it’s easy for her family to apply sunscreen or bug repellent quickly on their way to the park or pool.
Order for Overflow: More than half of the people surveyed say clutter in the living room is the “most annoying” mess their family members make on a regular basis. Lawson says she uses hooks on the inside wall of her hall closet to hold an organizer. This creates extra storage for small toys as well as hand soap and toilet paper. She also recommends that households establish a consistent cleanup time to “reset” the room.
“No matter how much we try to clean up, staying organized will come down to the habits that we have,” Lawson says. “Institute a daily or weekly reset where everyone in the family works together to get everything back to where it goes. That will keep the clutter from piling up.”
Gather Your Gadgets: From tongs to skewers, we often use the same tools to cook in the summer. Lawson suggests storing go-to grilling gadgets in a caddy, so they can easily be taken from inside to out. She also says to divide drawers with small trays and use shelf liner with fun prints and patterns under the trays to add a pop of color to the area.
Additionally, put bulky items like egg, pineapple and watermelon slicers in a basket on a higher shelf, so they don’t take up drawer space.
Car Clean-Out: Whether you’re heading on a day trip or a road trip, the car can easily get chaotic. Lawson recommends putting an organizer on each of the back seats, so kids’ snacks, electronics and car games are easily accessible. These pockets can also be a handy place for hand sanitizer, trash bags and water.
Setting up these simple organizing systems with the help of useful products and organizing tools will encourage tidy habits for a neat home all season long.
