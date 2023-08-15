Home organizing

While a deep clean can be reserved for fall, home organizing expert Abby Lawson says there are quick ways to tidy up the home now.

From leaving on vacations and weekend getaways to heading out for a hike or to a sporting event, frequent in-and-out traffic in summer can leave our spaces a mess. While a deep clean can be reserved for fall, home organizing expert Abby Lawson of the popular Abby Organizes blog says there are quick ways to tidy up the home now.

Easy Entrance and Exit: A new survey by Duck brand finds 76% of people feel “overwhelmed” by their family members’ mess. To help control clutter near the entryway, install Duck brand EasyMounts Interior Drywall J Hooks to give items like beach bags, hats and umbrellas a designated spot. Lawson says she also likes to put a basket by the door, so her kids have a place to toss their shoes.



