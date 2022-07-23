LIFE-RELATE-RELATIONSHIPS-DMT

Telling your story — to a friend, a family member or a therapist — can lighten your emotional burden, writes psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith.

 Dreamstime/TNS/Kaspars Grinvalds

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

When things get very complicated and upsetting, feeling low is understandable, and things aren’t going so well in the larger world right now. It’s also not far from the time of year — late spring and early summer — when suicide rates are higher than at any other time of the year.

The thing to remember is that there’s always a better option. I’ve been very low at times in my life, but I’ve never been a candidate for suicide, because I know that the world can change for the better in a New York minute.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?