Everyone is cutting back. It’s the new thing to do. And it does make you feel good about yourself when you can save a few bucks or make a few hundred more than expected. Here are some ideas that may work for you.

— If you need help on rent or the mortgage, consider getting a roommate. Of course, you will need to make some compromises, especially if you’ve been living alone and suddenly have to share the only bathroom. I’ve had roommates I would have paid to live at my humble abode and others I should have had arrested. So choose wisely. On the upside, when things run smoothly, having a roommate can be emotionally as well as financially rewarding.



(Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of "The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time." Follow his daily insights on Twitter at @BartonGoldsmith, or email him at Barton@bartongoldsmith.com.) ©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

