Santa’s Workshop Bazaar: Fifth-annual Santa’s Workshop Bazaar will take place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1511 Columbia View Circle, Wenatchee. Bazaar items include unique gifts, wreaths, baby items, quilts, handmade items. Contact: Nancy Hole, (360) 412-1903
Bazaar Browsing
Cala Flamond
Editorial assistant
Editorial assistant
