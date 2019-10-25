Wenatchee
The Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band: Holiday Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, Wenatchee High School Commons. The Band Boosters are currently accepting vendor applications for handmade items such as holiday decor and ornaments, jewelry, soaps and lotions, baked goods, wall art and handpainted items, baby items, crafts and more. All of the proceeds benefit the Golden Apple Marching Band.
For more information, or to be a vendor, visit wwrld.us/365G4TJ
Entiat
Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce's 30th Annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 9, Entiat High School Gym.
Bazaar items include handcrafted items, art, holiday decor, goodies, unique gifts, baked goods and more. A Hot cocoa bar, and meal options will be available from various vendors, including the Entiat Federated Church's cinnamon rolls.
Music and pictures with Santa will also be provided.
For more information visit wwrld.us/3684ego