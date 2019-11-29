Wenatchee
The Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band: Holiday craft bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wenatchee High School Commons. Items featured will be holiday decor and ornaments, jewelry, soaps and lotions, baked goods, wall art and handpainted items, glassware, pottery, doll clothes, baby items, yard art, wood crafts, pottery, and more. For more information or photos from vendors visit the craft bazaar facebook page, wwrld.us/365G4TJ.
Leavenworth
The Leavenworth Community United Methodist Church and The Hilfreiche Hausfrauen Club: Craft fair, Christmas lighting, bake sale and luncheon, Dec 7 and 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 418 Evans St. Leavenworth. The Leavenworth UMC and Hilfreiche Hausfrauen Club will share space to feature Christmas houses, handcrafted items, decorations, baked goods and more.
Lunch will be provided by the UMC and will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a homemade meal, desert and a beverage. Cost is by donation. An additional lunch will be served on Dec. 21.
Proceeds from the church will go towards church programs and local, national and international missions. Proceeds from the Hausfrauen Club will go toward purchasing equipment for Cascade Medical Center and to local charities.
For more information contact Gen Smith at 548-6222
Waterville
The Waterville Federated Church Guild: Christmas Bazaar and luncheon, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Federated Church, 220 Ash St.
The bazaar will feature a “cookie bar” with a large selection or cookies, $5 a dozen or 3 dozen for $12. Soup-to-go will be available in three kinds and chili for $6 for a 16-ounce container or $4 for a 12-ounce container. Other vendors will offer items such as decorations and gift items.
The Christmas Cafe will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a choice of soup or chili, rolls, beverage and dessert for $6.
A raffle drawing will be held for gift cards and other items. Tickets will be $1 and proceeds will support local missions. Proceeds from the bazaar will help support the church’s Mission giving throughout the year. For more information contact watervillefederatedchurch@gmail.com
