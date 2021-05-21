Bea Karr will celebrate her 102nd birthday on May 22 with a private family gathering.
Bea Jansen was born on May 22, 1919, in Mansfield and raised in Chelan. She moved to Wenatchee with her husband in the 1980s.
She married Noel Karr on July 10, 1938, in Chelan. They were married for 66 years before his passing.
They had three daughters, Dona Sundsmo of Graham, Toni House of Yuma, Arizona, and Polly Cameron of Wenatchee.
She has seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 24 great-great grandchildren
She and her husband managed the Starlight Motel in Wenatchee and the Columbia Motel in Ephrata. She retired in 1990.
— Cala Flamond, World staff