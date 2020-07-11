SHELBY, N.C. — When Tim Crotts first saw the old barn on a farm not far from St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, it was in a state of disrepair with the rusted tin roof full of gaping holes and an abundance of weeds growing wild around the weathered walls.
But to Crotts, it was a beautiful sight.
The 170-year-old logs, which used to form the walls of the original St. Peter’s two miles away, were still salvageable and seemed to whisper visions of a tiny prayer chapel at his farm near Belwood.
“You immediately knew it was a holy place,” Crotts said.
After several years of loving labor, the tiny chapel is now perched on a gentle rise at Belview Acres where the windows open to a view of the misty South Mountains.
Tied to the church
Crotts grew up in a house beside the farm, which has been in his mother’s family for 150 years.
A few years ago, he found out about the existence of the logs that had been used to build the original St. Peter’s United Methodist Church some time around 1843.
Crotts’ farm is only a few miles from the church, and his own family history ties him to St. Peter’s. Crotts said his ancestors include a Methodist circuit rider preacher who helped organize and build the first church after the land was purchased by a group of men for a dollar an acre.
As the congregation grew, so did the need for a bigger building and eventually a new structure was built. A local farmer took ownership of the original logs and moved them to his farm to build a barn.
“I found out about the logs and the location of them, which amazed me,” Crotts said. “I had never heard about this.”
He said he felt called to preserve them, not only for religious reasons, but for their historical significance.
Successful search
In February of 2016, he decided to go find the logs.
“This whole thing is divine intervention,” Crotts said. “God has been with us every step of the way. The Lord laid it on my heart to go look at the logs.”
They were two miles away from the current church, and the property owners took him out to see the old barn that had been built from them.
The owners told him, ‘If you want them, you can have them.’
Within a week, he had put together a crew to retrieve the logs, and they were brought to Belview where the men cleaned them up, pulled out nails and stacked and covered them to preserve them until his plans could come to fruition.
Sustained by love
Around this time, Crotts met and began dating the woman who would become his wife.
“When I told her I wanted to build a prayer chapel, she was on board 100%,” he said.
He was sustained not only by the love and support from his wife, Nancy, but the expertise, guidance and labor from numerous people.
“It takes a community to build a community, so it took a community to build a church,” Crotts said.
Over the course of the next few years, they began designing the chapel and picked out a location.
Building begins
In 2018, construction began. A tornado had torn through the area in 2017 and blew down many of the pine trees on the farm, and Crotts used the timber for the trim and other additions. They made the roof out of cedar shakes and used red oak from the farm for the floors. Windows were added and a door, which came from the family’s original farmhouse built in 1926.
The old logs form the walls, and the original hack marks are still visible.
Crotts and his friend, Wade Stubbs, fashioned a rough hewn cross for the top of the chapel out of a pecan tree Crotts had cut down 40 years earlier. He had kept it stored in his barn just in case he might need it someday. When they raised the cross on top of the cupola of the chapel, they took a photo. In the photo, the clouds in the blue sky form a nearly identical cross. The photo hangs on the wall of the tiny church.
Crotts wants the building to serve as a place of worship and prayer. The 14-by-18 foot chapel can also be used as a venue for small, intimate weddings and holds around 25 to 30 people. During Christmas, they put up a tree and decorate it with lights.
“I knew that was what I wanted to do from the beginning,” he said. “The primary purpose is to glorify God and worship the Lord. It’s been a blessing to build something like this.”