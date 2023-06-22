Emma and Trystan Daniels, Wenatchee: Son, Carter John, Feb. 27
Jessica and Cory Boutain, Coulee City: Daughter, Kennedy, June 5
Alicia Nutt and Jared Wiechec, Coulee City: Daughter, Cecelia Anita, June 6
Chelsea Putnam and Tye Sheats, Wenatchee: Son, Griffin David, June 6
Jennifer and Joseph Lemons, Leavenworth: Son, Charles James, June 6
Elizabeth King and William Bowen, Wenatchee: Son, Everett William, June 6
Shelby Smiley and Zachary Smiley, Wenatchee: Son, Ryder Lee, June 7
Tori Sorenson and Joshua Eidson, East Wenatchee: Son, Brooks Aron, June 8
Laura Flores and Carlos Cipres, Wenatchee: Daughter, Amaya, June 9
Appriel Lynne Lance and Juan Jose Castro-Panta, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Illari Astraea Marguerite, June 9
Rocio Vazquez and Emilio Alvarado, East Wenatchee: Son, Daniel Anthony, June 9
Courtney and Shawn Armstrong, East Wenatchee: Son, Jax Grayson, June 10
Caitlin and Jacob Wilkinson, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Kenna, June 10
Cecilia Fregoso and Humberto Garcia Jr., Quincy: Son, Isaiah Kaleb, June 11
Hilary and Jordan Osborn, Cashmere: Daughter, Ainslee Anne, June 12
Corrina and Charlie Dugger, Wenatchee: Daughter, Hannah Opal Marie, June 12
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
