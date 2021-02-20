Confluence Health
Kelsi and Peter Huerter, Cashmere: Daughter, Nora Ruth, Feb. 1
Amanda and Jordan Petersen, Entiat: Son, Elijah James, Feb. 1
Kait McKinney and Seth Bennett, Wenatchee: Son, William Henry, Feb. 2
Ashley and Cody DeChand, Wenatchee: Son, Cohen Martin, Feb. 3
Brynne and Curtis Wilcox, East Wenatchee: Son, Chase Tucker, Feb. 3
Portia House and Carson Henne, Quincy: Son, Jacob Miles, Feb. 4
Marisela Snyder, East Wenatchee: Son, Giovanni Lawrence, Feb. 4
Emily Campen and Bryan Mrachek, Malaga: Son, Oliver Edison, Feb. 5
Hayllie Dexter and Xandr Torres, East Wenatchee: Son, Mateo Aquila, Feb. 6
Maricella Salazar, Moses Lake: Daughter, Kayleigh Maricella, Feb. 7
Kimberly Alejandrez and Benjamin Peck, Wenatchee: Daughter, Aimee Elouisa, Feb. 8
Brook and Kyle Stewart, Wenatchee: Daughter, Scout, Feb. 8
Maira Garibay and Javier Mancilla Jr., East Wenatchee: Son, Jziel Cuberto, Feb. 8
Wenatchee Midwife and Childbirth Center
Megan and Steve Allen, Wenatchee: Daughter, Rynoa Hope, Feb. 2
Kassandra Jara and Uriel Hernandez, Quincy: Daughter, Izalia Luz, Feb. 13
— Cala Flamond, World staff