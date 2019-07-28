Confluence Health
Hanne Beener and Spencer Bosket, Leavenworth: Son, Silas Andrei, July 9
Yobana Rivera, Wenatchee: Daughter, Ivy, July 10
Samantha Crysler Smith and Kaden Smith, Wenatchee: Son, Arthur Thomas, July 10
Amber and Nick Turner, Wenatchee: Daughter, Adeline Grace, July 11
Braden and Jessica Draggoo, Wenatchee: Daughter, Alessandra Creel, July 12
Cody Boggs and Tayler Smith, East Wenatchee: Son, Axel Allen, July 14
Walter and Griselda Walden, Wenatchee: Daughter, Natalii Claire, July 15
Nick Jackson and Katherine Coble, Wenatchee: Son, Miles Leroy, July 15
— Cala Flamond, World staff