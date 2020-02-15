Confluence Health
Alana and John Grubb, Wenatchee: Daughter, Emma Marie, Jan. 27
Catherine and Donny Laviolette, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Leina Christine, Jan. 27
Jane and John Ricardi, Wenatchee: Son, Boaz Jack, Jan. 28
Yuleni Ojeda and Juan Carlos Reyes, Wenatchee: Daughter, Romina Guadalupe, Jan. 29
Amanda and Josh Larson, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Lexi Lee, Jan. 31
Selena Ontiveros and Marco Sanchez-Juarez, East Wenatchee: Son, Benjamin Michael, Jan. 31
Skyler and Cjase Breckenridge, Leavenworth: Son, Lane Benjamin, Feb. 1
Devyn and Brandon Goldy, Ephrata: Son, Kolsen O’Neal, Feb. 3
Chelsea and Jon Betz, Wenatchee: Son, Rohan Ace, Feb. 5
Marie and Matthew Jamison, Quincy: Daughter, Madeline Elizabeth, Feb. 5
Claudia Sanderson and Robert Gordon, Wenatchee: Daughter, Lowell Newman, Feb. 6
Brisa and Omar Monejano, Chelan: Daughter, Audrina Marie, Feb. 6
Sabrina and Justin Torres, Wenatchee: Son, Maverick, Feb. 6
Maranda and Sascha Smith, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Naomi Leann, Feb. 7
Wenatchee Midwife Service and Childbirth Center
Suzie Anderson and Lynn Lyons, Wenatchee: Son, Pine Baso Freeman, Dec. 6
Tayna and Ricardo Escobedo, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Taiyari Heather Grace, Jan. 16
Andrea and Dave Piper, Peshastin: Son, William Lee, Jan. 26
Heather and Weston Knudtson, Wenatchee: Daughter, Eleanor Nicole, Jan. 29
Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake
Leticia Mejia and Jose Mejia Mendoza, Ephrata: Son, Mateo, Jan. 24
Roxana Rodriguez and Eladio Hernandez, Ephrata: Son, Matthew, Jan. 27
Breanne and Zachary Dwyer, Soap Lake: Son, Barrett Stone, Jan. 29
Hunter and Tyson Mollotte, Ephrata: Son, McCoy Samuel, Jan. 30
