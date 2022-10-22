Confluence Health
Jordan Hardwood and Cody Beeson, East Wenatchee: Daughter, North Pearl, Sept. 27
Jennifer and Orden, Wenatchee: Son, Everett Randall, Sept. 28
Bailee and Gavin Gahringer, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Penelope June, Sept. 29
Amanda and Richard Chembars, Wenatchee: Daughter, Aria Elizabeth, Sept. 29
Mckenzie Salas and Bryson Fitch, Wenatchee: Daughter, Capri, Sept. 29
Baylee and Colton Marshall, Wenatchee: Son, Dawson James, Sept. 29
Bernice Lopez and Jose Moreno, Quincy: Daughter, Aaliyah Rose, Sept. 29
Ali Pursley and Drew Peek, Cashmere: Son, Draven David Sparrow, Sept. 29
Gloria and Chris Shell, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Linden Celine, Oct. 1
Taynanee and Brandon Dorn, Wenatchee: Daughter, Freya Ann, Oct. 2
Kelsey and Brian Reynolds, Ephrata: Son, Brody Jackson, Oct. 3
Karla Holman and Steven Bowden, East Wenatchee: Son, Callum Samuel, Oct. 3
Amy and Christopher Skoglun, Cashmere: Son, Barrett Dean, Oct. 4
Amber and Cory Smith, Quincy: Son, Weston Michael, Oct. 4
Alexsandra Nieto and Omar Sanchez, Wenatchee: Twin sons, Damian and Dariel, Oct. 5
Brittney Snyder and Max Melborn, Quincy: Son, Oakley Rhett, Oct. 5
Yuritzi padilla and Nestor Blanco, Chelan: Son, Elias, Oct. 5
Amber Holcomb and Scott Smith, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Ivy Lynne, Oct. 5
Lilyan Riggs and Michael Thurman, Cashmere: Daughter, Phoebe Magnolia, Oct. 7
Sonia Martinez and Everlin Madrigal, Wenatchee: Son, Kenai, Oct. 7
Paige Farnsworth and John Horner, Wenatchee: Daughter, Delilah, Oct. 8
Hannah and Chris Olsen, East Wenatchee: Son, Harlow Hayz, Oct. 10
Christina and Jason Delinko, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Elle Vienna, Oct. 10
Summer Barnhill and Jesse Tollackson, Wenatchee: Son, Trypp Waylon, Oct. 11
Chelsea Ireland and Andrew Guzman, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Gracie Leia LeAnne, Oct. 12
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Newsroom Assistant
