Maria Alvarez and Salvador Rios, Wenatchee: Daughter, Sonia, April 24

Stevie Reilly and Jared Pulver, Wenatchee: Daughter, Lea Love, April 24

Stephanie and Justin Miller, Wenatchee: Son, Jason Thunder James, April 25

Rachel and Nathan West, East Wenatchee: Son, Maverick David, April 26

Sydney and Caleb Aumell, Wenatchee: Son, Ezekiel Thomas, April 28

Paige Beuhler and Brandon Paugh, Wenatchee: Daughter, Isla Anne, April 28

Hannah and Brendan Wagner, East Wenatchee: Son, Wade Michael, April 28

Stephanie P. Ramos De Dios, Wenatchee: Son, Alijah Iggy, April 30

Cori and Calvin Godbey, Wenatchee: Daughter, Sage Lael, April 30

April Castle and Scott O’Dell, East Wenatchee: Son, Casey Virgil, April 30

Sammi and Noah Fenhaus, Cashmere: George Arthur Jacob, May 2

Rocio Cruz Farias and Rsembert Morales Saucedo, Bridgeport: Son, Matteo, May 2

Emily and Samuel Nees, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Madilynne Noelle, May 3

Hortencia Mora and Alan Almonte, Wenatchee: Son, Bryan Josue, May 4

Maria Ledesma and Tony Avila, Wenatchee: Daughter, Diana Valeria, May 4

Jayney and Raymond Evenson, Quincy: Son, Raymond Allen, May 5

Maria Orosco and Antonio Chavez, East Wenatchee: Son, Eduardo Antonio, May 5

Kayla Villa and Jose Antonio Villa Casillas, Wenatchee: Son, Aadyn Marcus, May 6

Aubriana and Seth Knighten, East Wenatchee: Son, Tarek Anthony Lee, May 7

Kelly and Jonathan Danko, Wenatchee: Daughter, Aries Rose, May 7

Tina and Chase Holm, Wenatchee: Son, Elroy Scott, May 7

Rebekah and Efrain Escoto, Manson: Son, Maddox, May 8

Out of area births

Patricia and David Konzek, Vancouver: Son, Andrew Thomas, March 8. Grandparents, David and Jeanette Owens, East Wenatchee

