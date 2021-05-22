Confluence Health
Maria Alvarez and Salvador Rios, Wenatchee: Daughter, Sonia, April 24
Stevie Reilly and Jared Pulver, Wenatchee: Daughter, Lea Love, April 24
Stephanie and Justin Miller, Wenatchee: Son, Jason Thunder James, April 25
Rachel and Nathan West, East Wenatchee: Son, Maverick David, April 26
Sydney and Caleb Aumell, Wenatchee: Son, Ezekiel Thomas, April 28
Paige Beuhler and Brandon Paugh, Wenatchee: Daughter, Isla Anne, April 28
Hannah and Brendan Wagner, East Wenatchee: Son, Wade Michael, April 28
Stephanie P. Ramos De Dios, Wenatchee: Son, Alijah Iggy, April 30
Cori and Calvin Godbey, Wenatchee: Daughter, Sage Lael, April 30
April Castle and Scott O’Dell, East Wenatchee: Son, Casey Virgil, April 30
Sammi and Noah Fenhaus, Cashmere: George Arthur Jacob, May 2
Rocio Cruz Farias and Rsembert Morales Saucedo, Bridgeport: Son, Matteo, May 2
Emily and Samuel Nees, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Madilynne Noelle, May 3
Hortencia Mora and Alan Almonte, Wenatchee: Son, Bryan Josue, May 4
Maria Ledesma and Tony Avila, Wenatchee: Daughter, Diana Valeria, May 4
Jayney and Raymond Evenson, Quincy: Son, Raymond Allen, May 5
Maria Orosco and Antonio Chavez, East Wenatchee: Son, Eduardo Antonio, May 5
Kayla Villa and Jose Antonio Villa Casillas, Wenatchee: Son, Aadyn Marcus, May 6
Aubriana and Seth Knighten, East Wenatchee: Son, Tarek Anthony Lee, May 7
Kelly and Jonathan Danko, Wenatchee: Daughter, Aries Rose, May 7
Tina and Chase Holm, Wenatchee: Son, Elroy Scott, May 7
Rebekah and Efrain Escoto, Manson: Son, Maddox, May 8
Out of area births
Patricia and David Konzek, Vancouver: Son, Andrew Thomas, March 8. Grandparents, David and Jeanette Owens, East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff