Mckayla Jo. Cook and Carlos Alejandro Fuentes, Wenatchee: Son, Elijah Timothy, March 13
Madison Sangster and Chandler Holaday, Wenatchee: Son, Bentley Krew, March 13
Elena Gelb and Jesus Torres, Wenatchee: Daughter, Teddie Robin, March 13
Manoella and Udel Mendoza, East Wenatchee: Son, Lucas Cabral, March 14
Lela and Diego Hernandez, Wenatchee: Son, Irah Amos, March 14
Rachel and Carson McMahon, Peshastin: Daughter, Payton Rae, March 14
Kaylah and Russell Farrow, Brewster: Daughter, Houston Estelle, March 15
Mindy and Mikal Tewy, East Wenatchee: Son, Stetson, March 16
Kristin Draggoo and Walter Jacob Bayer, East Wenatchee: Son, Logan Auston, March 16
Kayla and Jake Johanson, Pateros: Son, Cooper David, March 17
Guillermina Vega Castro, East Wenatchee: Son, Oliver Zeth, March 17
Mikayla and John Barnett, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Roslynn Marie, March 19
Hailey and Austin Key, Manson: Daughter, Drew Laurell, March 20
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
