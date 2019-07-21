Confluence Health
Alyssa and Connor Warman, Cashmere: Son, Ryker Hayes, June 30
Heith and Doricela Barkley, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Lillian Dorothy, July 1
Lee and Vanessa McLean, Coulee City: Son, Jacob Lee, July 1
Alder and Alark Saxena, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Bodhi Keleman, July 2
Danielle Robbins and Jacob Wells, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Ellajean Marie, July 3
Daniel Tuffarelli and Savannah Christensen, Wenatchee: Daughter, Stella Rae, July 4
Kaylie Reynolds and Michael Tello, Wenatchee: Son, Odin Zephyr, July 5
James and Narisara Bechtel, East Wenatchee: Son, James Moebius, July 5
Joy and Matthew Jewett, Wenatchee: Son, Tyson Matthew, July 6
Joshua and Sarah Parker, Wenatchee: Daughter, McKenna Joy, July 6
Maynard Man and Elidia Brito Man, Leavenworth: Daughter, Maci Rose, July 6
Ron and Kim Fila, Wenatchee: Son, Nathan James, July 6
Adam Newell and Amanda Levesque Newell, Wenatchee: Daughter, Veronica Marie, July 7
Kimberly and Kyle Thomas, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Madelynn Rayne, July 8
Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake
Jamie Hector and Kelly Eddings, Ephrata: Daughter, Sage Willow, June 28
Alice Pruneda and Jaymes Weatherby, Soap Lake: Son, Jayce Bradley, June 28
Alicia Salas Chavez and Carlos Salas Gutierrez, Ephrata: Son, Angel Adriel, July 3
Esteban Araiza and Demi Brekhus, Ephrata: Son, Noah Cash, July 5
Justin Mull and Lindsey Ergler, Soap Lake: Son, Hunter John William, July 9
Valentin Lazo and Evelia Rodriguez, Ephrata: Son, Luis, July 9
— Cala Flamond, World staff