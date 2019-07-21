Confluence Health

Alyssa and Connor Warman, Cashmere: Son, Ryker Hayes, June 30

Heith and Doricela Barkley, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Lillian Dorothy, July 1

Lee and Vanessa McLean, Coulee City: Son, Jacob Lee, July 1

Alder and Alark Saxena, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Bodhi Keleman, July 2

Danielle Robbins and Jacob Wells, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Ellajean Marie, July 3

Daniel Tuffarelli and Savannah Christensen, Wenatchee: Daughter, Stella Rae, July 4

Kaylie Reynolds and Michael Tello, Wenatchee: Son, Odin Zephyr, July 5

James and Narisara Bechtel, East Wenatchee: Son, James Moebius, July 5

Joy and Matthew Jewett, Wenatchee: Son, Tyson Matthew, July 6

Joshua and Sarah Parker, Wenatchee: Daughter, McKenna Joy, July 6

Maynard Man and Elidia Brito Man, Leavenworth: Daughter, Maci Rose, July 6

Ron and Kim Fila, Wenatchee: Son, Nathan James, July 6

Adam Newell and Amanda Levesque Newell, Wenatchee: Daughter, Veronica Marie, July 7

Kimberly and Kyle Thomas, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Madelynn Rayne, July 8

Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake

Jamie Hector and Kelly Eddings, Ephrata: Daughter, Sage Willow, June 28

Alice Pruneda and Jaymes Weatherby, Soap Lake: Son, Jayce Bradley, June 28

Alicia Salas Chavez and Carlos Salas Gutierrez, Ephrata: Son, Angel Adriel, July 3

Esteban Araiza and Demi Brekhus, Ephrata: Son, Noah Cash, July 5

Justin Mull and Lindsey Ergler, Soap Lake: Son, Hunter John William, July 9

Valentin Lazo and Evelia Rodriguez, Ephrata: Son, Luis, July 9

— Cala Flamond, World staff