Robbee and Eric Arlt, Waterville: Son, Henry Jaymes, May 1
Michelle Olvera and Fernando Pahua, Wenatchee: Daughter, Araceli Diamond, May 3
Rachel and Bryan Thomsen, Waterville: Daughter, Whitney Beth, May 4
Jenna Neff and Devin Jacques, Wenatchee: Daughter, Olivia Lea, May 4
Ana Venegas Hernandez and Francisco Arceo Padilla, East Wenatchee: Son, Azrael Izik, May 4
Karla Guzman and Jesus Lopez, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Emily, May 5
Selena Bravo and Israel Guerra, Wenatchee: Daughter, Eliana, May 5
Aubrey Costanza ad Alexander Pease, Wenatchee: Son, Westin Matthew, May 5
Sienna and Michael Veenendaal, Ephrata: Daughter, Nora Adley, May 6
Jenica and Nathan Beaver Rose, East Wenatchee: Son, Theo James, May 7
Sara Germain and Tucker Furniss, Cashmere: Son, Silvan Read, May 7
Jaysa McCue and Hunter Barker, Wenatchee: Son, Noah Jordan, May 9
Caitlin and Jordan Knox, Cashmere: Son, Charles Michael, May 9
Nancy Rocha-Rodriguez and Jose Capi Cuevas Jr., East Wenatchee: Daughter, Jeilani Rose, May 11
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
