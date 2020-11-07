Confluence Health
Martha J. Sanchez, Quincy: Daughter, Camila Guadalupe Tellez, Sept. 14
Neryem and Alejandro Flores, Wenatchee: Son, Leonardo Alejandro, Oct. 7
Lilian Tan and Jared Wagner, Wenatchee: Daughter, Kiera Rachelle, Oct. 7
Jessica Lett and Kevin Clark, Riverside: Son, Easton Charles, Oct. 7
Lauren Jagla and Michael Curtin, Wenatchee: Daughter, Layla Ryan, Oct. 7
Erin and Chris Dugger, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Madelyn Jane, Oct. 9
McKinleigh Martinez and Alexx Robles Loredo, Wenatchee: Son, Felixx Eric, Oct. 10
Paige and Jerome Drummond, Bridgeport: Son, Jordan Orland, Oct. 10
Katelin and Brett Yeates, Moses Lake: Son, Camdyn Brett, Oct. 13
Melanie and Tom Wachholder, Wenatchee: Daughter, Eleanor June, Oct. 14
Brynn and Isaac Loebsack, Waterville: Daughter, Lydia June, Oct. 14
Enedina Quezada and Bertin Nava, Wenatchee: Son, Alex Ian, Oct. 15
Heather and Ross Massey, Quincy: Daughter, Rylinn Leigh, Oct. 16
Kala and Gerard McGlashan, Wenatchee: Daughter, Jane Olivia, Oct. 16
Elisabeth Clapp and Taylor Garcia, Wenatchee: Daughter, Hazel Venessa, Oct. 18
Molly and Brandon Naff, Wenatchee: Daughter, Juliette Marie, Oct. 21
Kortlynn Blake and Daniel Mendoza, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Autumn Taylor, Oct. 21
Brendali and Armando Vargas, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Adelynn, Oct. 21
Kimberly Ripley and Jeremy Johnson, Wenatchee: Daughter, Axl Keri Irene, Oct. 23
Jessica and Billy Jachetta, Warden: Daughter, Paisley Marie, Oct. 23
Erika Rosales and Francisco Mendoza, Wenatchee: Daughter, Aurora Rosales, Oct. 24
Kaylen and Austin Hawkins, Wenatchee: Son, Granger Thomas, Oct. 24
Darian Redick and Timothy Wagner, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Blaire Nichole, Oct. 25
Breanna Gleason, Wenatchee: Daughter, Brooklyn Rose, Oct. 26
Nikkole Evans and John Davis, Wenatchee: Son, Jackson Alan, Oct. 27
Magaly Rodriguez, Wenatchee: Son, Hayro Josue, Oct. 28
Wenatchee Midwife and Childbirth Center
Maura and Cody Gillin, Wenatchee: Daughter, Hollis Kay, Oct. 17
Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake
Charity and William Bettelyoun, Ephrata: Daughter, Arabella Noel, Oct. 22
Marlys and Jake Downs, Ephrata: Son, Rockwell Albert, Oct. 29
— Cala Flamond, World staff