Megan and Tristan Parton, East Wenatchee: Son, Bearett Hugh Alan, May 29
Kendra and Charles Waterman, Wenatchee: Son, Charles Kenneth, May 29
Laura Rivera and Humberto Ramirez, Chelan: Son, Adriel Santiago, May 30
Carmen Zepeda and Luis Robles, Quincy: Son, Leo, May 31
Paige and Jonathan Young, Wenatchee: Son, Arlo Truett, May 31
Crystal A. Alvarez and Sergio Guerra, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Genesee Ivy, May 31
Kathryn Gonzalez and Mario Figueroa, Quincy: Daughter, Melani, June 1
Ashley and Dominique Coffin, Peshastin: Son, Makai Vea, June 1
Jessica Oropeza and Oscar Acosta, Wenatchee: Son, Izael Santino, June 1
Veronica Bustos Ortiz and Jose Avila Prado, Cashmere: Son, Adrian Ivan, June 1
Kelly and Jonathan Hillock, Rock Island: Son, Rychard, June 1
Jo Big Bull and Gustavo Amezcua, East Wenatchee: Son, Tate Bear, June 2
Keanna and Jonathan Valdez Gonzalez, Wenatchee: Son, Enzo Salvador, June 2
Lindsey Pena and Vernardo Zayas, Wenatchee: Son, Mathies Link, June 2
Maria Aramburo and Alexander Fonville, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Camila eve, June 3
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
If you have welcomed a new infant member to your family, let us know! Send your announcement to Jenni Rodas at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511 or email to rodas@wenatcheeworld.com. Call Rodas at (509) 293-4232 for questions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone