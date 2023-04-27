Emmalee Carline and Christopher Sullivan, Wenatchee: Son, Theo Patrick, April 4
Cynthia Cabrera and Marvin Sandoval, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Allison, April 5
Mariana and Greg DiCamillo, Omak: Twin sons, Lorenzo Daniel and Aldo David, April 5
Mariah Arterburn and Brendon Gundry, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Kayce, April 6
Melisa Sanchez-Leyva and Jose A. Valtierra, Wenatchee: Son, Isaias S., April 6
Martha and Rolando Arredondo, Wenatchee: Son, Jesus, April 6
Alyssa Whitford and Marquis Smith, Cashmere: Daughter, Brynnley Marie, April 9
Amanda and Travis Williams, Wenatchee: Daughter, Brynlee Mae, April 9
Claudia and Kevin Bovee, East Wenatchee: Son, William Vern, April 9
Guess and Ken Ortega, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Kehlani Aleeyah, April 9
Christina and Brian Voth, Wenatchee: Son, Jacob, April 11
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
