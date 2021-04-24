Confluence Health
Lisa and Efrain Roman, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Trinity Bethia, March 30
Amandajo and Jordan Lopez, East Wenatchee: Son, Mateo, March 31
Jenn and Rocky Montes, Wenatchee: Son, Conner Richard, March 31
Jamie and John Shimek, East Wenatchee: Son, Bennett Michael, March 31
Karla and Zack Villalpando, Quincy: Daughter, Haisley Rae, April 2
Berenice and Armando Gamez, Bridgeport: Daughter, Ahsoka Celeste, April 2
Courtney and Tanner Mitchell, Entiat: Daughter, Jade Raelynn, April 3
Guadalupe Espinoza and Pedro Hernandez, Cashmere: Daughter, Regina Alilet, April 4
Alonzo and Luz Urena, Wenatchee: Daughter, Zeylah Rayne, April 4
Christina and Zach Gapan, East Wenatchee: Son, Koah Joseph, April 5
— Cala Flamond, World staff