Confluence Health
Shanan and Christopher Fazzino,Chelan: Son, Lukas Dean, Sept. 5
Wenatchee Midwife and Childbirth Center
Caitlin and Josh Winger, East Wenatchee: Son, Silas Dean, Oct. 5
Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake
Brenda Fuentes and Francisco Morga, Quincy: Daughter, Frida, Sept. 10
Yesenia Guzman Bedolla, Quincy: Son, Leon Yul, Sept. 12
Brandi Russell, Ephrata: Daughter, Kaliana Lynn-Marie, Sept. 13
Veronica Balbuena and Francisco Rodriguez, Quincy: Daughter, Sophia Michele, Sept. 17
Mayra Gutierrez Garcia and Arturo Navarro Aguilar, Quincy: Daughter, Ximena, Sept. 19
Miranda and Paxton Lanning, Ephrata: Son, Watson Lee, Sept. 22
Emily and Winfred Forrest III, Soap Lake: Son, Ezekiel Alan Rain, Sept. 23
Tiffany Mertell and Thomas Barnes, Soap Lake: Son, Morgan Kenneth Jennson, Sept. 24
Daisy Cabrera Duenas and Alexis Resendiz Cortes, Quincy: Daughter, Ailani, Sept. 25
Virginia and Nathan Sieverkropp, Ephrata: Daughter, Julia Ann, Sept. 29
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff