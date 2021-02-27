Confluence Health
Karina Gallegos and Enrique Alvarado, Wenatchee: Son, Christian Gael, Feb. 9
Julia and Alexander Loomer, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Eleanor Mae, Feb. 9
Laura and Ryan Tullar, East Wenatchee: Son, Ronin Stark, Feb. 10
Ariel and Josiah Langlois, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Adaline Patricia, Feb. 14
Deann and Brady Phillips, Wenatchee: Son, Oliver Reed Phillips, Feb. 15
Rosemary and Grant Swigart, Cashmere: Son, Declan Swigart, Feb. 17
Wenatchee Midwife and Childbirth Center
Megan and Steve Allen, Wenatchee: Daughter, Rynoa Hope, Feb. 12
Kassandra Jara and Uriel Hernandez, Quincy: Daughter, Izalia Luz, Feb. 13
— Cala Flamond, World staff