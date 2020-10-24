Confluence Health

Natalie Brooks and Christopher Gutierrez, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Solina Rae, Sept. 17

Brittnie and Ryan Golden, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Charlotte Grace, Sept. 22

Tayler Smith and Cody Boggs, Wenatchee: Son, Ashton Allen, Sept. 22

Sarah and Zed Keenik, Wenatchee: Daughter, Zoe Eliza, Sept. 23

Yisset Quezada and Ricky Castillo, Wenatchee: Daughter, Alaiya, Sept. 25

Kayla and Martin Wachtel, Waterville: Daughter, Ava Eleanor, Sept. 26

Imelda Barragan and Arnoldo Hernandez, Wenatchee: Daughter, Camila Karolina, Sept. 26

Haley and Andrew Peterson, Cashmere: Son, Remley James, Sept. 30

Donna Hillock and Brandon Kraus, Wenatchee: Daughter, Reegan LaRee, Oct. 2

Breanna and Matt Brittingham, Rock Island: Daughter, Brylee Jane, Oct. 4

Janet and Jared Fickel, Wenatchee: Son, Jaxon Dylan, Oct. 4

Hollie and Weston Potter, Rock Island: Son, Kaden Mitchell, Oct. 4

Chelsea Crouch and Alex Chrisman, East Wenatchee: Son, Avery James, Oct. 5

Amanda and Chase Yarborough, Malaga: Daughter, Calliope Inara, Oct. 5

Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake

RaeAnna Hand and Brian Butterfield, Ephrata: Daughter, Violet Elena, Oct. 6

Jessica Verdeja Florez and Porfirio Canseco Martinez, Soap Lake: Daughter, Daleyza, Oct. 13

Maria Ramirez Chavarin and Juan Valle, Quincy: Daughter, Rosario, Oct. 15

— Cala Flamond, World staff

