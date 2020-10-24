Confluence Health
Natalie Brooks and Christopher Gutierrez, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Solina Rae, Sept. 17
Brittnie and Ryan Golden, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Charlotte Grace, Sept. 22
Tayler Smith and Cody Boggs, Wenatchee: Son, Ashton Allen, Sept. 22
Sarah and Zed Keenik, Wenatchee: Daughter, Zoe Eliza, Sept. 23
Yisset Quezada and Ricky Castillo, Wenatchee: Daughter, Alaiya, Sept. 25
Kayla and Martin Wachtel, Waterville: Daughter, Ava Eleanor, Sept. 26
Imelda Barragan and Arnoldo Hernandez, Wenatchee: Daughter, Camila Karolina, Sept. 26
Haley and Andrew Peterson, Cashmere: Son, Remley James, Sept. 30
Donna Hillock and Brandon Kraus, Wenatchee: Daughter, Reegan LaRee, Oct. 2
Breanna and Matt Brittingham, Rock Island: Daughter, Brylee Jane, Oct. 4
Janet and Jared Fickel, Wenatchee: Son, Jaxon Dylan, Oct. 4
Hollie and Weston Potter, Rock Island: Son, Kaden Mitchell, Oct. 4
Chelsea Crouch and Alex Chrisman, East Wenatchee: Son, Avery James, Oct. 5
Amanda and Chase Yarborough, Malaga: Daughter, Calliope Inara, Oct. 5
Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake
RaeAnna Hand and Brian Butterfield, Ephrata: Daughter, Violet Elena, Oct. 6
Jessica Verdeja Florez and Porfirio Canseco Martinez, Soap Lake: Daughter, Daleyza, Oct. 13
Maria Ramirez Chavarin and Juan Valle, Quincy: Daughter, Rosario, Oct. 15
— Cala Flamond, World staff