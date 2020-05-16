Confluence Health
Jessica Hooley and Josh Fuller, Wenatchee: Son, Jonathan Lawrence, March 6
Samantha Eiffert and Shane McCauley, Winthrop: Daughter, Stella Harper, April 16
Cari and Antonio Barragan, Wenatchee: Son, Leonidas, April 17
Amber Holcomb and Scott Smith, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Alice James, April 19
Shelby and Victor Stevenson, Wenatchee: Daughter, Daphene Bell-Ann, April 20
Lindsey and Brenden Holmes, Wenatchee: Daughter, Eve Kaylynne, April 20
Marisa and Jeff Huge, Peshastin: Daughter, Lyra Lacey, April 20
Yvonne and Jesse Landeros, Wenatchee: Daughter, Genesis Saige, April 20
Maritza Hernandez and Raul Bedolla, East Wenatchee: Son, Maximilliano, April 22
Katherine and Jeff Johnson, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Annelise Marie, April 22
Cheyenne Holaday and Dylan Powell, Entiat: Son, Liam Jayson-Enrique, April 22
Linda Betancourt and Jorge Torres-Guillen, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Esther, April 22
Karina Altavo and Corey Kelly, Wenatchee: Son, Graison Redd, April 22
Amber and Tyler McCord, Peshastin: Son, Warren Ray, April 23
Kathryn and Mete Eren, Wenatchee: Daughter, Emily Julia, April 23
Jennifer Hemman and Josephe Caraballo, Wenatchee: Son, Atlas Gene, April 24
Debra and Caleb Wirth, Wenatchee: Son, Hazaiah Arthur, April 24
Ranzy York and Jacob Anthis, Wenatchee: Son, Ranzy Knix, April 26
Mariah and Jacob Day, East Wenatchee: Son, Jaron Forrest, April 26
Hillary Sandoval and Luis Mendez Barrera, East Wenatchee: Son, Aiden Gael, April 27
Marilyn Orozco and Joel Rodriquez, Quincy: Daughter, Aria, April 27
Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake
Samantha and Brandon Rodeback, Ephrata: Son, Brandon Boman, April 26
Maira Contreras and Oscar Badillo, Quincy: Son, Gerardo De Jesus, April 30
