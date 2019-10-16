Confluence Health

Elizabeth and Francisco Espinoza, Wenatchee: Son, Benjamin William, Oct. 5

Erika and Mark Ward, Entiat: Daughter, Abigail Etta Ward, Oct. 5 

Cheyenne Armer and Corbin Bertram, Wenatchee: Daughter, Clara Sage, Oct. 6

Tonya and Christopher Costello, East Wenatchee: Son, Oliver Bradley, Oct. 6

Jamie and Brennan Johnson, Wenatchee: Daughter, Kairi Corra, Oct. 2

Ana and Jose Rendon, Wenatchee: Daughter, Annette, Oct. 3 

Lynsey Seaford and Derek Keeler, East Wenatchee: Son, Kai Joseph, Oct. 4

Kaylee and Alex Garcia, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Savannah Renee, Oct. 5

Tatiana Betancourt and Rigoberto Montes, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Kamila, Oct. 1

Misti and Joe LeMoine, East Wenatchee: Son, Dylan Robert, Oct. 1 

Patricia Morales and Juan Amezcua, Malaga: Son, Johnny, Oct. 2

Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake

Sandra De La Torre and Juan Barcenas, Quincy: Daughter, Nayeli Anahi, Oct. 4

Tianna Hanford and Ethan Smiddy, Ephrata: Son, Roscoe Jakeob, Oct. 4

Rosa Morales Cerda and Jose Perez Toscano, Quincy: Daughter, Scarlett Rose, Oct. 9

Emily Forrest and Winfred Forrest III, Soap Lake: Son, River Alan, Oct. 10