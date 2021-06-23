Confluence Health
Sarah and Derek Todd, Chelan: Son, Brantley Robert, May 16
Gabrielle Quinn and JC Viveros, Manson: Daughter, Camila Lupita, May 18
Kriston Bentley, East Wenatchee: Son, Ryder Bentley, May 18
Lacey and James Weller, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Harlow Bernice, May 18
Cheyenne and Jerad Barnes, Wenatchee: Daughter, Griffin Dwain, May 19
Sally Satterlee and John Schott, Rock Island: Daughter, Addilynne Rae, May 20
Jenny and Michael Martin, Wenatchee: Daughter, Kobi Mae, May 20
Marlene and Ira Kutch, East Wenatchee: Son, Julian Martin, May 21
Brittany and Joe Lopez, Malaga: Son, Liam Korbyn Dallas, May 21
Makylee and Rodney Youngren, Wenatchee: Son, Myles Lynn, May 23
Kate and Tyler Farnes, East Wenatchee: Son, Owen Wilder, May 24
Hailey and Josh Katz, Cashmere: Daughter, Jillian, May 26
Alicia and Jacob Morris, East Wenatchee: Son, Jacob Isaiah, May 26
Rochelle Gibson and Logan Cooper, Chelan: Son, Cohen Hayes, May 27
Andrea Brooks, Malaga: Daughter, Leeah Mae, May 27
Vicki Harless and Maurice Desrivieres, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Jazlynn Crystal, May 27
Amanda Poitra and Alejandro Soriano Davila, Wenatchee: Son, Angel, May 28
Erica and Patrick Betz, Wenatchee: Son, Caysen Mitchell, May 29
Chelsea Vadnais and Tyson Dockins, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Roxy Aurora, May 29
Nicole and Ryan Scherler, Twisp: Daughter, Constance Bernhard, May 29
Megan and Gary Hammon, Chelan: Daughter, Teagan Quinn, June 01
Manada Banning and Jordon Smith, East Wenatchee: Son, Colt Theodore, June 3
Cristina Rodriguez and Jose Ramon Sanchez Mendoza, Wenatchee: Daughter, Jalitze, June 4
Carmela Mendez and Ramon Vaca, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Layla Lucille, June 5
Crista Rodriguez and Adrian Villela, Wenatchee: Son, Adrian Jr., June 6
Stephanie and Chris Flom, Wenatchee: Son, Jax Essex, June 7
Wenatchee Midwife and Childbirth Center
Ashley and Aaron Lopez, Moses Lake: Daughter, Azariah Alexander, June 14
— Cala Flamond, World staff