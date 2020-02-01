Confluence Hospital
Alejandra and Ramon Garibay, Wenatchee: Daughter, Valentina Garibay, Jan. 9
TaylorAnne and Jacob Baldwin Jr., Wenatchee: Daughter, Charlotte Michele, Jan. 11
Brianna Hofstetter and Reece Kneedler, East Wenatchee: Son, Jax Travis, Jan. 11
Kele and Matt Phillips, Wenatchee: Daughter, Ella Jean, Jan. 12
Marta and Jorge Garcia, Quincy: Daughter, Isabel Lexi, Jan. 15
Kylie White and Jorge Rivera Vera, Quincy: Daughter, Mia Kehlani Rose, Jan. 15
Mana del Carmen Alcantar and Eduardo Medina, Wenatchee: Son, Tadeo Eduardo, Jan. 15
Terra and Shaun Taylor, Manson: Daughter, Ann Kathryn, Jan. 15
Cassidy and Clint Keane, Rock Island: Son, Cully Russell, Jan. 15
Katie and Matthew Murphy, Wenatchee: Daughter, Rowan Mac, Jan. 16
Christina and Stefan Murdock, Wenatchee: Daughter, Remy Rose, Jan. 16
Holly and Sean Esworthy, Wenatchee: Daughter, Magnolia Marie, Jan. 17
Manuela Lopez and Salas Salgado, Wenatchee: Daughter, Stassi Artista, Jan. 18
Katie and Ryan Harmon, Wenatchee: Daughter, Quinn Catherine, Jan. 19
Shay Raplee and Jeffrey Reynolds, Twisp: Twin son and daughter, Sawyer and Sage, Jan. 19
Melissa and Jason Tibbs, Methow: Son, Evan James, Jan. 20
Tisha Mathews and Nathan Gowing, Wenatchee: Son, Harvey James, Jan. 22
Casey and Jeff Deal, Wenatchee: Son, Miles Zachary, Jan. 23
Patricia Howell and Bryce Scheller, Wenatchee: Daughter, Emma, Jan. 23
Lindsay and David Bentsen, Wenatchee: Daughter, Greta Lily, Jan. 23
Brenda Martinez and Alberto Lopez, Quincy: Daughter, Alaya Maria, Jan. 23
Kristina and Jacob Quilter, Malaga: Daughter, Ellyanna Pearl, Jan. 23
Ellie and Kurt Haisch, Chelan: Son, Leo Daniel, Jan. 24
Brittany and Joe Lopez, Wenatchee: Daughter, Alivya Hazley Ann, Jan. 24
Elizabeth Kallstrom and Korey Judkins, Ephrata: Son, Keston Michael, Jan. 24
Alexia Jones and Salvador Ramos, Wenatchee: Son, Alexander Dominic, Jan. 25
Kristin and Ryan Bates, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Lakelynn Rye, Jan. 25
Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake
Liliana Tejeda and Roberto Unda Montes, Ephrata: Daughter, Jasibe, Jan. 13
Eunique Blancas and Kaleb Smartt, Quincy: Daughter, Love Virginia, Jan. 17
Courtney and Kenji, Ephrata: Daughter, Atsuko Amara, Jan. 20
Alejandra Corona and Antonio Perez Tavera, Ephrata: Daughter, Elena Eveli, Jan. 22
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff