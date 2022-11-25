RALEIGH, N.C./ NEW YORK — With the Thanksgiving turkey digested, shoppers were expected to turn out in record numbers to shop for Black Friday deals. However, with inclement weather, thin crowds were seen outside stores on what has historically been the busiest shopping day of the year.

"Only about 20 people have come through self-checkout, so far," said Jimena Silva, a Target employee in Raleigh, North Carolina, which witnessed heavy rains between 6 and 8 a.m. on Friday.



